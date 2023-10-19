Yahoo Sports AM: Back-to-back

We hope you enjoy this edition of Yahoo Sports AM, our daily newsletter that keeps you up to date on all things sports. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.

🚨 HEADLINES

🏈 Goodell extended: The NFL has extended Roger Goodell's contract through 2027. The commissioner's tenure, which began in 2006, will reach more than 20 years by contract's end.

🏀 Boeheim to ESPN: Former Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim is joining ESPN as an analyst for the upcoming college basketball season.

⚽️ Moultrie gets the call: Olivia Moultrie, the Portland Thorns midfielder who turned pro at 13 and later sued the NWSL to accelerate her career, has earned her first USWNT call-up.

⚾️ Gold Glove finalists:See all 60.

🏀 THE ACES ARE CHAMPS, AGAIN

For the first time in 21 years, and just the third time ever, the WNBA has crowned a repeat champion, Jeff writes.

ICYMI: The Aces beat the Liberty, 70-69, in a thriller on Wednesday night in Brooklyn, battling back from numerous deficits to claim their second consecutive title — a feat not accomplished in this league since the 2001-02 Sparks.

A'ja Wilson was named Finals MVP, putting up 24 points and 16 rebounds for her third straight double-double.

Three other Aces scored in double figures, including critical performances from Cayla George and Alysha Clark, bench players who stepped up when Vegas needed them most in the absence of two injured starters.

The other side: New York looked for much of the game like it would force a decisive Game 5, with Courtney Vandersloot (19-7-6) and Betnijah Laney (15-4-4) leading the charge. But the Liberty ultimately couldn't overcome a poor shooting night from league MVP Breanna Stewart, who went just 3-17 from the field.

A budding dynasty: The Aces' 34-6 run through the regular season and 8-1 romp through the playoffs has made them just the third back-to-back champ in league history, joining the 1997-2000 Comets and those aforementioned Sparks.

Those two teams combined to win the WNBA's first six titles, and though the league looks a lot different now, Vegas could be set up to sustain a modern dynasty.

They drafted stars Kelsey Plum, Wilson and Jackie Young with three consecutive No. 1 picks beginning in 2017 and added veteran Chelsea Gray in 2021, who won last year's Finals MVP.

That core four will remain together through at least next year after having signed team-friendly extensions to stay in Vegas, and the chemistry they've built is what sets them apart from the Liberty and other challengers, writes Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley.

The last word: Wilson, a two-time league MVP at just 27, is ready to learn from and improve upon those dynasties of the past. "They cracked that glass ceiling," she told Negley. "Now it's our turn to shatter [it]."

⚾️ ROAD WARRIORS

This season, the Astros became the first team in MLB history to finish below .500 at home (39-42) and 20+ games above .500 on the road (51-30). Naturally, they're following that same script this postseason.

ALCS: After losing the first two games in Houston, the Astros came out firing on the road last night, beating the Rangers, 8-5, at Globe Life Field.

ALDS: It was a similar story last round, with the Astros splitting the first two games in Houston before beating the Twins twice in Minneapolis.

By the numbers: So far this postseason, Houston is 1-3 in home games and 3-0 in away games. What makes this so curious is that few teams, if any, get heckled on the road more than the Astros in light of their cheating scandal. Clearly, they don't mind it — and may even feed off of it.

Highlight of the night… Rangers center fielder Leodys Taveras made the catch of the postseason, robbing Yordan Álvarez of a home run.

🏀 FANTASY BASKETBALL DRAFT KIT

With the NBA season tipping off next Tuesday, we've got you covered with everything you need to prepare for your Yahoo Fantasy Draft.

Points league rankings: Here are the top 10 players in points leagues, where players earn fantasy points each game based on points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and turnovers.

Nikola Jokić (C, Nuggets)

Luka Dončić (PG, Mavericks)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF/C, Bucks)

Joel Embiid (C, 76ers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG, Thunder)

Jayson Tatum (SF/PF, Celtics)

LaMelo Ball (PG/SG, Hornets)

Anthony Davis (PF/C, Lakers)

Tyrese Haliburton (PG/SG, Pacers)

Domantas Sabonis (PF/C, Kings)

Category league rankings: Here are the top 10 players in category leagues, where your team must outperform your opponent across nine categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, turnovers, field goal percentage, free throw percentage and three-pointers made.

Nikola Jokić (C, Nuggets)

Luka Dončić (PG, Mavericks)

Joel Embiid (C, 76ers)

Jayson Tatum (SF/PF, Celtics)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG, Thunder)

Tyrese Haliburton (PG/SG, Pacers)

Stephen Curry (PG/SG, Warriors)

Damian Lillard (PG, Bucks)

LaMelo Ball (PG/SG, Hornets)

Kevin Durant (SF/PF, Suns)

Quick links:

🏒 AVOIDING THE HANGOVER

Las Vegas is a city known for hangovers, but that hasn't stopped the defending champion Golden Knights from storming out of the gates, Jeff writes.

Vegas (4-0-0) has yet to lose a game this season, making them the first defending champs to win their first four games since the 1997-98 Red Wings. That Detroit team, by the way, went on to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

The Knights aren't squeaking out wins, either: Their +9 goal differential is tied for the best in the league. With a win tonight against the Jets they'd become the first defending champs since Wayne Gretzky's Oilers in 1985 to start the season with five straight wins.

Quick NHL links:Standings … Headlines … Stat leaders

🏈 NFL POWER RANKINGS, WEEK 7

The 49ers remain atop this week's NFL power rankings, but the league looks much more open than it did a week ago now that no undefeated teams remain, Jeff writes.

Where it stands: This is the first time since 2017 that every team has at least one loss entering Week 7.

49ers: 5-1 (–)

Lions: 5-1 (up 4)

Chiefs: 5-1 (–)

Eagles: 5-1 (down 2)

Bills: 4-2 (down 1)

Dolphins: 5-1 (down 1)

Cowboys: 4-2 (–)

Ravens: 4-2 (up 1)

Browns: 3-2 (up 2)

Jaguars: 4-2 (–)

Seahawks: 3-2 (down 3)

Bengals: 3-3 (up 3)

Jets: 3-3 (up 9)

Chargers: 2-3 (down 1)

Buccaneers: 3-2 (down 3)

Steelers: 3-2 (–)

Rams: 3-3 (up 2)

Texans: 3-3 (up 3)

Saints: 3-3 (down 5)

Colts: 3-3 (down 3)

Falcons: 3-3 (down 3)

Vikings: 2-4 (up 1)

Raiders: 3-3 (up 1)

Commanders: 3-3 (up 1)

Packers: 2-4 (down 5)

Titans: 2-4 (–)

Cardinals: 1-5 (–)

Broncos: 1-5 (up 2)

Bears: 1-5 (–)

Giants: 1-5 (up 1)

Patriots: 1-5 (down 3)

Panthers: 0-6 (–)

Coming up: The Eagles host the Dolphins on Sunday night in a clash of 5-1 teams. The rest of the slate is light with six teams on their bye.

📆 OCT. 19, 1987: MARTIN HIRED (AGAIN)

36 years ago today, Yankees owner George Steinbrenner hired manager Billy Martin — for the fifth time in 12 years, Jeff writes.

Managerial yo-yo: Steinbrenner made 20 managerial changes in his first 20 seasons as owner (1973-92), but there was no one he returned to more frequently than Martin, whose stints lasted as long as 471 games (1975-78) and as short as 68 (1988).

More on this day:

🏒 1957: Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard* became the first NHL player to score 500 goals. 46 players have since joined him.

⚾️ 2022: In Game 2 of the NLCS, Aaron (Phillies) and Austin Nola (Padres) became the first brothers in MLB postseason history to square off as pitcher and batter.

*A lasting legacy: Since 1998, each season's leading goal scorer has been honored with the Rocket Richard Trophy. Alex Ovechkin has won nine times; no one else has won more than twice.

📺 PLAYOFF DOUBLEHEADER

We've got an MLB playoff doubleheader* tonight as the Phillies look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in Phoenix and the Astros hope to even things up in Arlington, Jeff writes.

Phillies (up 2-0) at Diamondbacks (5pm ET, TBS): Philly's red-hot bats have gotten most of the attention, but their pitching staff has been equally brilliant with a 1.39 ERA.

Astros (down 2-1) at Rangers (8pm, FS1): The defending champs are right back in this after handing Texas its first loss of the postseason on Wednesday night.

More to watch:

🏈 NFL:Jaguars (+1) at Saints (8:15pm, Prime)

🏒 NHL:Blackhawks at Avalanche (10:30pm, ESPN)

🏈 CFB:Rice (+3) at Tulsa (7pm, ESPN2); JMU (-3.5) at Marshall (7pm, ESPN)

🏀 NBA preseason:Suns at Lakers (10pm, NBA)

⛳️ PGA:Zozo Championship (11pm, Golf/ESPN+) … In Japan.

⛳️ LPGA:BMW Ladies Championship (11pm, Peacock) … In South Korea.

*Last one of the season? The only possible doubleheader left on the schedule is on Monday — if the NLCS goes six games and the ALCS goes seven. So enjoy tonight's slate, as it might be the last one this year with multiple games.

🏈 NFL TRIVIA

Tyreek Hill is on pace for 2,306 receiving yards, which would shatter the single-season record of 1,964.

Question: Who holds that record?

Hint: He did it in 2012.

Answer at the bottom.

🍿 COMING SOON: TWO NEW TRAILERS

We're due for a great sports movie. We may be getting two.

In the news: New trailers were released Wednesday for "The Boys in the Boat" and "Ferrari," both of which hit theaters this Christmas.

The Boys in the Boat: George Clooney directs this adaptation of Daniel James Brown's best-seller about the unlikely American rowing triumph at the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Ferrari: Adam Driver and Shailene Woodley star in Michael Mann's biographical action drama about Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the famous car manufacturer.

Watch the trailers:The Boys in the Boat … Ferrari

___

Trivia answer: Calvin Johnson

