Yankees' Aaron Judge has 4 hits in blowout win over A's, pushes batting average back above .400

Aaron Judge’s dominant start to the season continued on Sunday afternoon.

The New York Yankees star pushed his batting average above .400 again while leading the team to a massive 12-2 win over the Athletics in Sacramento. Judge had four hits in the win, which matched his career-high — though that's something he's done 13 times in his career now. It also raised his batting average to .409 on the season. That’s the highest in the league by far, well above teammate Paul Goldschmidt’s second-best .349 average.

Judge now has the fourth-best batting average with at least 14 home runs through the first 40 games of the season in MLB history. Only Manny Ramirez, Jimmie Foxx and Mickey Mantle are ahead of him on that list.

Highest batting average with 14+ home runs in team’s first 40 games:



1956 Mickey Mantle: .430

1932 Jimmie Foxx: .425

2001 Manny Ramirez: .412

2025 Aaron Judge: .409 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 11, 2025

Judge’s first hit of the afternoon came in the second, when he hit a two-RBI single to push the Yankees to a 5-0 lead.

Cap knocks in ✌️ pic.twitter.com/JYqKYBSXMM — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 11, 2025

He hit a double in the fourth and then a single in the fifth, which eventually resulted in Goldschmidt hitting him in to extend their lead to 10. His fourth and final hit of the game then came in the seventh, when he hit an easy single to left. It was his seventh game of the season with at least three hits.

By that point, the Yankees simply cruised to the double-digit win, which marked their fourth win in the last five games. They now sit at 23-17 on the season. The Yankees will wrap up their west coast road trip with a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners starting on Monday.

Along with his batting average, Judge also has 39 RBIs, 63 hits and 14 home runs — all of which lead the league. Even though the season is about six weeks old, Judge appears to be a lock to win the AL MVP award already. He was listed at -1100 to win the award on BetMGM on Friday, which gives him about a 92% chance of winning .

Judge’s batting average almost certainly isn’t going to hold. Only eight players have finished a season above .400, most recently with Ted Williams in 1941. Tony Gwynn came the closest to doing so in 1994, but he fell three hits shy of hitting the mark.

Regardless, what Judge is doing so far is nothing short of historic. Whether he can sustain this level over the next several months and turn it into another deep postseason run for the Yankees, though, remains to be seen.