Your Call: Did Dan Campbell cost Detroit the game with an onside kick?

What’s more fun than second-guessing NFL coaches? Nothing, that’s what. So let’s do it every week, right here. Today: The Lions get too greedy.

The scenario

Detroit had spent all afternoon chasing the Bills, and unlike what would happen in nature, the Lions couldn't close the gap on Buffalo. Early in the fourth quarter, Detroit pulled to within 10 points, 38-28. Lions coach Dan Campbell had a thought … what if we went for an onside kick right here? It's a thought that would not have occurred to most head coaches, but then, Dan Campbell is not most head coaches.

So … onside kick or no?

The case for kicking it away

There were still 12 minutes left in the game, and while Buffalo had been scoring seemingly at will, Detroit was putting points on the board, too. A good defensive stop by the Lions — a tall order, granted — and Detroit could close to within a possession with plenty of time still on the clock.

Plus, it’s incredibly tough to snare an onside kick now, in part because you need to tell the receiving team it’s coming … which really sort of defeats the whole “they’ll never expect it!” aspect.

The case for an onside kick

Because Dan Campbell says so. And because you never know, you catch a team napping and boom, you’re right back in the game.

The result

Detroit did not catch Buffalo napping, and did not get right back in the game. Instead, this happened:

Buffalo’s Mack Hollins returned the ball all the way to the Detroit 5, and one play later, that darned Josh Allen put the Bills in the end zone again. So much for that brainstorm.

The outcome

After the game, Campbell regretted his decision. “I thought we’d get the possession,” he told assembled media. “I thought we could get that ball. One of (Jake) Bates’ best kicks that I have seen him have. And Hollins made a heck of a play on it. Obviously now sitting here with hindsight, after seeing them take it down to the three-yard line, yeah, I wish I wouldn’t have done it. But it is what it is.”

Adding to the regret: Detroit would go on to outscore Buffalo 14-3 over the game's final 10 minutes, resulting in a final score of 48-42. One more stop in there, and Detroit would have had a fighting chance to win this one.

Bad call, or bad execution by the Detroit special teams defense? Would you attempt that kind of bold strategy? Your call.