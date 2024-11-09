National

Zion Williamson reportedly out indefinitely with hamstring injury

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has suffered yet another major setback, sustaining a hamstring strain that will reportedly keep him out indefinitely, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Williamson, who has suffered several season-ending injuries in his short NBA career, will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

