New Bern 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for New Bern, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 78 °F on Saturday, while the low is 45 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 61 °F, low of 45 °F (89% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:25 AM, sunset at 7:11 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dmitry Naumov // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 68 °F, low of 47 °F (38% humidity)

- Sunny with a 23% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:24 AM, sunset at 7:12 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rachasie // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 76 °F, low of 48 °F (34% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:22 AM, sunset at 7:13 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Alex Stemmer // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 74 °F, low of 51 °F (33% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:21 AM, sunset at 7:13 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Schlie // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 76 °F, low of 51 °F (29% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:19 AM, sunset at 7:14 PM

- Full moon

ESOlex // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 78 °F, low of 56 °F (49% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:18 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

LeManna // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 76 °F, low of 65 °F (66% humidity)

- Overcast with a 98% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:17 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM