New Bern 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for New Bern, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 78 °F on Saturday, while the low is 45 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 61 °F, low of 45 °F (89% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:25 AM, sunset at 7:11 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 68 °F, low of 47 °F (38% humidity)
- Sunny with a 23% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:24 AM, sunset at 7:12 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 76 °F, low of 48 °F (34% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:22 AM, sunset at 7:13 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 74 °F, low of 51 °F (33% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:21 AM, sunset at 7:13 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 76 °F, low of 51 °F (29% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:19 AM, sunset at 7:14 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 78 °F, low of 56 °F (49% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:18 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 76 °F, low of 65 °F (66% humidity)
- Overcast with a 98% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:17 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM