New York City police commissioner to resign amid federal investigation

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban said he would resignation Thursday, one week after it emerged that his phone was seized as part of a federal investigation that touched several members of Mayor Eric Adams' inner circle.

Caban said he made the decision to resign after the “news around recent developments” had “created a distraction for our department,” according to an email to the police department obtained by The Associated Press.

“I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD,” he added

Caban was one of several high-ranking city officials whose electronic devices were seized last week by federal investigators, according to people familiar with the matter. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

The subject of the investigation, which is being led by U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, remains unclear. It was not immediately clear whether federal authorities were seeking information linked to one investigation or several.

Federal authorities are also investigating Caban's twin brother, James Caban, who runs a nightclub security business, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Edward Caban, 57, had been in charge of the nation’s largest police department for about 15 months. Of Puerto Rican heritage, he was the first Latino to lead the 179-year-old NYPD.

Adams on Tuesday declined to say if he remained confident in Caban, saying instead: “I have the utmost confidence in the New York City Police Department.”

