8 treated at hospital after pickup truck hits church van

    FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Seven people aboard a church van were taken to a North Carolina hospital after a pickup truck hit the van and caused it to overturn.

    Fayetteville authorities say the collision happened Friday morning southwest of downtown.

    Fayetteville Police Sgt. Shawn Strepay said in an email that none of the injuries was life-threatening. He says seven people in the van were transported to a hospital, and the driver of the truck arranged his own ride to a hospital.

    Strepay says the pickup truck failed to reduce speed or stop at a stop sign.

    Strepay couldn't immediately release names of those involved or information about what church the bus was from.

