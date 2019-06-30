  • Body found in pond behind Durham senior living facility

    DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a pond behind a senior living community.

    The Durham Police Department says the body was found Sunday.

    The man has not been publicly identified. It is unclear whether he was a resident of the senior living community.

    The pond is about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) southwest of Duke University.

