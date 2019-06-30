Body found in pond behind Durham senior living facility

The Durham Police Department says the body was found Sunday.
The man has not been publicly identified. It is unclear whether he was a resident of the senior living community.
The pond is about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) southwest of Duke University.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}