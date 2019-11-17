NASCAR's Cup Series championship to be decided at Homestead

Busch, Harvick and Truex are all going for a second Cup championship. Hamlin is looking for his first.
Las Vegas oddsmakers have basically posted the winner-take-all race as a dead heat with no clear favorite.
This championship field is nearly identical to last year, with Busch, Harvick and Truex returning to the finale again. Hamlin has not been in the championship race since 2014.
Homestead is moving on the 2020 schedule to March, ending its streak of 18 years as the season finale.
