KINSTON, N.C. - North Carolina authorities have increased security at a high school after investigators say they found a homemade explosive in an abandoned vehicle nearby.
It wasn't clear if there was a link between the device and the school. But the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that investigators combed North Lenoir Senior High School over the weekend as a precaution.
The investigation began Saturday after an all-terrain vehicle used for maintenance was stolen from the school. The vehicle was found a short distance away, and while deputies searched the area they found another vehicle in a field and saw what they described as a homemade explosive inside.
Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said surveillance video showed no one had entered the school, but they searched campus to make sure there were no hazards.
