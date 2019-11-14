News outlets report Northampton County Sheriff Jack Smith says Deputy Makeem Brooks died in a crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 158 just outside of Garysburg.
Smith says Brooks was responding to a call for a woman who needed assistance when his cruiser ran off the highway hit a ditch and overturned several times. The 27-year-old Brooks, who had been with the sheriff's office for nearly six months, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
