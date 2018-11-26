Officials: Man shot after pointing gun at deputy charged

The Iredell County sheriff's office said in a release Monday that Deputy Joanna Smith responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a Mooresville home Saturday night and announced her presence. When 54-year-old Peter Hay came to the door he pointed a gun at Smith and she shot him.
Officials say Hay was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later charged with assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer and communicating threats.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and sheriff's office are investigating. Smith is on routine administrative leave.
A message left at a phone listing for Hay wasn't immediately returned.
