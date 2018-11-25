Schuchts nearly perfect in No. 21 Missouri women's win

Schuchts, a junior forward whose previous career game highs were four 3-pointers and 12 points, was 8-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the line, her only miss coming with 18 seconds left.
The Tigers (5-2) were 16 of 34 outside the arc for 47 percent and only 3 of 20 inside it.
Duke dominated points in the paint 24-4, matched Missouri with 19 field goals but made only five 3-pointers and missed 7 of 18 free throws.
Lauren Aldridge added four 3-pointers and 13 points, seven in the fourth quarter, for Missouri.
Haley Gorecki had four 3-pointers and 24 points, while Leaonna Odom added 15 points and Onome Akinbode-James grabbed 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-3).
Missouri led 39-38 after three quarters. Schuchts and Aldridge opened the fourth quarter with 3-pointers and the Tigers held on, going up by nine with 30 seconds to go. Schuchts had 11 points in the final period.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}