Tornadoes cause damage in North Carolina

The National Weather Service said two tornadoes touched down Saturday afternoon. One tornado hit Emerald Isle and the other hit near Cape Carteret.
There were no reported injuries or deaths.
The National Weather Service said multiple houses had siding damage and some utility lines were damaged. One large house lost a large section of its roof.
