RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina says football coach Larry Fedora is out after seven seasons.
The school announced the decision in a news release Sunday morning. That came less than a day after an overtime loss to rival North Carolina State that dropped the Tar Heels to 2-9 and concluded with a brawl between the teams in the end zone.
Fedora's exit completes a swift fall. The program won 11 games and an Atlantic Coast Conference division championship in 2015. UNC went 5-18 over the past two seasons marred by injuries, inexperienced players and close losses.
Channel 9 told you a few months ago that Fedora faced backlash after he said he doesn't believe football causes chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease and that the game is "under attack", referring to safety measures in place to prevent head injuries.
The move will cost UNC about $12 million owed on Fedora's contract that runs through the 2022 season.
Officials said those funds will be paid by the athletic department and not through state funds.
In a statement, athletic director Bubba Cunningham says it "simply is time to take our football program in a new direction."
