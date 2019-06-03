Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

19-21-33-36-41
(nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
19-21-33-36-41
(nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}