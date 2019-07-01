Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

04-16-33-39-42
(four, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
04-16-33-39-42
(four, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}