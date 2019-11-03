  • Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

    By: The Associated Press

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

    07-10-17-33-35

    (seven, ten, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five)

