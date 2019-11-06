  • Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Day' game

    By: The Associated Press

    Updated:
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

    2-6-3-2, Lucky Sum: 13

    (two, six, three, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories