  • Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

    By: The Associated Press

    Updated:
    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

    0-2-9-8, Lucky Sum: 19

    (zero, two, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories