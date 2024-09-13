Oracle settles suit over tracking your data. How to file a claim

NEW YORK — (AP) — Tech behemoth Oracle has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $115 million over allegations that it tracked consumer activity both on and offline.

The suit alleges Oracle captured, compiled, and sold individuals’ data to third parties without their consent. Oracle maintains its practices were lawful, that it disclosed its activities, and it admitted no wrongdoing.

Under the class action settlement, Oracle will pay $115 million to establish a settlement fund, and anyone residing in the United States from August 19, 2018 to the present who was affected may be eligible to file a claim. The fund will also cover up to $28.75 million for attorneys fees and other costs. All valid claimants will receive the same amount of money, which is dependent on how many people file.

If you browsed the web, used geolocation services, or made in-store purchases electronically during the six-year period addressed in the settlement, you may be eligible. Allegedly, Oracle Advertising improperly collected personal data from these activities and subsequently sold or made that data available to third parties. The company allegedly did so using Oracle Advertising products including ID Graph and Data Marketplace.

"All natural persons residing in the United States whose personal information, or data derived from their personal information, was acquired, captured, or otherwise collected by Oracle Advertising technologies or made available for use or sale by or through ID Graph, Data Marketplace, or any other Oracle Advertising product or service from August 19, 2018 to the date of final judgment in the Action" are eligible, according to the settlement website.

The court will decide whether to approve the proposed settlement at a hearing on November 14, 2024.

Claims may be filed online on the official settlement website or by mail. Claims must be filed by October 17, 2024.

Shares of Oracle Corp, based in Austin, Texas, rose slightly on Friday.

_____

“The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.