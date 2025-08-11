Paramount will become the new home to all UFC events in the US under 7-year deal with TKO Group

NEW YORK — (AP) — Paramount will become the new home to all Ultimate Fighting Championship events in the U.S. under a seven-year agreement with TKO Group announced on Monday.

Under the deal, Paramount will to exclusively distribute the UFC’s full slate of its 13 marquee numbered events and 30 “Fight Nights” on its streaming platform Paramount+ — with select numbered events also set to simulcast on CBS — starting in 2026.

It's a shift away from the UFC’s existing pay-per-view model, which Paramount and TKO say will allow the mixed martial arts programming reach more consumers nationwide.

The seven-year deal has an average annual value of $1.1 billion, the companies said Monday.

Paramount, now owned by Skydance, also said it intends to explore UFC rights outside the U.S. “as they become available in the future.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.