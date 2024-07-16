BUTLER, Pa. — Thomas Crooks, the man accused of shooting at former President Donald Trump, was spotted by police hanging around the area of the rally more than an hour before the assassination attempt.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed the new information to Channel 9′s partners at WPXI in Pittsburgh.

The sources described the security operation in detail on Tuesday, with information that contradicts public statements from the U.S. Secret Service Director.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Law enforcement sources in multiple counties in western Pennsylvania told WPXI that there were two sniper teams set up near the building where Crooks fired from Saturday evening. However, there were no local police in the same building where Crooks made it on the roof, which is in contrast to comments made by Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle.

WPXI also obtained exclusive photos showing a cell phone and transmitter device that were found next to Crooks moments after a Secret Service sniper shot and killed him.

WPXI exclusive photos show cell phone, transmitter found next to Trump shooter’s body

News broke on Monday that pictures of Crooks had been taken by local police at least 26 minutes before shots were fired. Those pictures were sent up the command chain.

On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to WPXI that Crooks was spotted by police with a range finder before that photo was taken.

According to multiple sources, when Trump took the stage Saturday, Crooks was still on the ground and had not yet climbed the roof of the building.

WPXI confirmed that Crooks was on the roof with a gun for fewer than seven minutes when he was first confronted by a Butler Township police officer.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the assassination attempt.

(VIDEO: Former President Trump injured after assassination attempt at campaign rally)

Former President Trump injured after assassination attempt at campaign rally

©2024 Cox Media Group