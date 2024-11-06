AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Oregon

WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris won Oregon on Tuesday, adding eight electoral votes to her tally. Oregon has one more electoral vote this cycle than it did in the previous presidential election after gaining a congressional seat following the 2020 census. The Democratic nominee for president has won Oregon since 1988. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 11:23 p.m. EST.

