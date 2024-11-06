AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins the District of Columbia

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris won the District of Columbia on Tuesday, securing the capital's three electoral votes. Harris’ win in D.C. is no surprise – the District is a longtime Democratic stronghold whose government repeatedly feuded with Republican Donald Trump when he was the president. Trump has described modern-day Washington as a crime-ridden dystopia, and Republican allies in Congress have threatened to strip D.C. of its limited autonomy. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 10:20 p.m. EST.

