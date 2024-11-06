AP Race Call: Democrat Chris Murphy wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Connecticut

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy won a third term representing Connecticut in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Murphy defeated Republican small business owner Matt Corey in a repeat of their matchup in the 2018 election. Corey had pitched himself to voters as "the fighter Donald Trump needs by his side." Murphy has been in the Senate since Joe Lieberman retired in 2013. On the campaign trail, Murphy touted his record -- including his efforts on gun safety -- and spoke of this year's election having huge stakes. Connecticut hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate since Lowell Weicker won in 1982. The Associated Press declared Murphy the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

