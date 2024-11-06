AP Race Call: Republican Virginia Foxx wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday. Foxx defeated Democrat Chuck Hubbard in the GOP-leaning 5th Congressional District in the state's northwestern mountains and counties along the Virginia border. Foxx was first elected to Congress in 2004 after time as a community college president and state legislator. She's chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, which held hearings last year grilling university presidents over how they handled campus protests about the Israel-Hamas war. Foxx alone will be the North Carolina delegation's longest serving member as Rep. Patrick McHenry retires. The Associated Press declared Foxx the winner at 9:26 p.m. EST.

