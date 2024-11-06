AP Race Call: Democrat Martin Heinrich wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New Mexico

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich won a third term representing New Mexico in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Heinrich, who served as an Albuquerque city councilor for one term prior to winning his first congressional race in 2008, championed causes that included gun safety and abortion access during his latest Senate campaign. He defeated Republican Nella Domenici, the daughter of former New Mexico political legend Pete Domenici. The race was dominated by attacks ads, including suggestions that Heinrich had lost touch with New Mexico after spending so much time in Washington. The Associated Press declared Heinrich the winner at 10:36 p.m. EST.

