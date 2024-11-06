AP Race Call: Republican Daniel Webster wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 11th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Daniel Webster won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The 11th District includes western Orlando, Disney's four theme parks and The Villages, a large retirement community. The Central Florida district is comfortably Republican. Webster has represented some version of this district since 2017, but was first elected to Congress in 2012 from a seat that was redistricted. Prior to entering Congress, Webster served as speaker in the state House and majority leader in the state Senate. The Associated Press declared Webster the winner at 7:35 p.m. EST.

