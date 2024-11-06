AP Race Call: Democrat Joe Neguse wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday. Neguse, the assistant Democratic leader in the House, has been a rising star in the Democratic caucus since he first entered Congress in 2018. He was previously tapped to be one of nine impeachment managers in the proceedings against former President Donald Trump following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Neguse defeated Republican candidate Marshall Dawson in the heavily Democratic district that covers Boulder, along with a sweep of ritzy ski towns and ranchland northwest of the city. The Associated Press declared Neguse the winner at 9:48 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.