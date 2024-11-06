AP Race Call: Democrat Ilhan Omar wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Tuesday. Omar will get a third term representing the heavily Democratic 5th District, which includes Minneapolis and some suburbs. She's one of the progressive House members known as the "Squad" and a sharp critic of Israel's conduct in its war with Hamas. When Omar first ran in 2018, she became one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Her Republican challenger was Dalia Al-Aqidi, an Iraqi American journalist and self-described secular Muslim who called Omar pro-Hamas. The Associated Press declared Omar the winner at 11:32 p.m. EST.

