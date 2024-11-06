AP Race Call: Republican Andrew Garbarino wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Andrew Garbarino won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. He defeated Democrat Rob Lubin, a founder of a sports fashion marketplace who was making his first run for elected office. Garbarino has represented a district covering a swath of Long Island's South Shore since 2021. Democrats outnumber registered Republicans in the district, but it has reliably favored the GOP in recent elections. Garbarino is a former state Assembly member and currently chairs a House subcommittee on cybersecurity and infrastructure protection. The Associated Press declared Garbarino the winner at 11:59 p.m. EST.

