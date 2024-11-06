AP Race Call: Democrat Brad Schneider wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 10th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. He was first elected to Congress in 2012, claiming the Chicago area seat in what was then a swing district. He lost two years later, but he has since won each election since 2016. Schneider was among the first Illinois Democrats to call on President Joe Biden to exit the presidential campaign after a dismal debate performance earlier this year. The district covers suburbs and other communities in northeastern Illinois to the Wisconsin border. The Associated Press declared Schneider the winner at 9:23 p.m. EST.

