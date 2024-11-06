AP Race Call: Democrat Angela Alsobrooks wins election to U.S. Senate from Maryland

WASHINGTON — Democrat Angela Alsobrooks won the U.S. Senate seat in Maryland on Tuesday. Alsobrooks defeated popular Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan in a closely watched race with control of the Senate potentially at stake. Alsobrooks prevailed in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, but Hogan's popularity as a two-term governor made him one of the strongest competitors for a Senate seat in Maryland in decades. Alsobrooks, who will be the state's first Black senator, is the chief executive of Prince George's County, Maryland's second most populous jurisdiction next to the nation's capital. The Associated Press declared Alsobrooks the winner at 9:32 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.