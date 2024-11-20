AP Race Call: Democrat Marcy Kaptur wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 9th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Wednesday. Kaptur, who was first sworn in to the House in 1983, is the longest-serving woman in congressional history. The Ohio Legislature under Republican control redrew the Toledo-based district’s boundaries in decennial redistricting to include more rural communities, turning it from a comfortable Democratic district to a district that sided with former President Donald Trump by about 3 percentage points in 2020. Kaptur defeated Republican Derek Merrin, a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. The Associated Press declared Kaptur the winner at 1:02 p.m. EST.

