AP Race Call: Democrat Josh Gottheimer wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. Gottheimer, a lawyer and former speechwriter for Bill Clinton, defeated Republican Mary Jo Guinchard and three other candidates in northern New Jersey's 5th District, which includes part of New York's suburbs in Bergen and Passaic counties. He was first elected in 2016, defeating a Republican incumbent. The Associated Press declared Gottheimer the winner at 11:39 p.m. EST.

