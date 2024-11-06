AP Race Call: Republican Morgan Griffith wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 9th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Tuesday. Griffith won an eighth term by defeating Democrat Karen Baker, a lawyer and former administrative law judge for the Social Security Administration. Griffith, a lawyer, has served in public office since 1994, when he was first elected to the state Legislature. The 9th District includes southwest Virginia and has been reliably Republican ever since Griffith knocked off longtime Democratic incumbent Rick Boucher to claim the seat in 2010. The Associated Press declared Griffith the winner at 9:09 p.m. EST.

