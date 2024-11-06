AP Race Call: Republican Kevin Cramer wins reelection to U.S. Senate from North Dakota

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota won a second term on Tuesday. The former House member and public utilities regulator beat Democrat Katrina Christiansen in her second bid for the Senate. Cramer's 2018 Senate victory against Democrat Heidi Heitkamp was a closely watched, hotly contested race that helped Republicans win control of the Senate that year. Cramer has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, who visited North Dakota twice in 2018 to campaign for Cramer. The Associated Press declared Cramer the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.

