AP Race Call: Democrat Ami Bera wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat Ami Bera won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Bera has represented the 6th Congressional District since beating the Republican incumbent in 2012, winning reelection by narrow margins at first but gaining a higher percentage of votes in recent elections. The district encompasses the northern half of the state capital of Sacramento and its suburbs. Bera is one of five current members of the U.S. House of Representatives who are of Indian descent. Bera defeated Republican challenger Christine Bish. The Associated Press declared Bera the winner at 3:38 a.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.