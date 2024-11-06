AP Race Call: Democrat Jared Moskowitz wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 23rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Most of the district is in Broward County, though it also overlaps with Palm Beach County. The first-term Democrat previously served in the state House and as director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. He defeated Republican Joe Kaufman to hold on to his seat. The Associated Press declared Moskowitz the winner at 8:39 p.m. EST.

