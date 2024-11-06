AP Race Call: Republican Andy Biggs wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Andy Biggs won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Wednesday. He defeated Democrat Katrina Schaffner. Biggs, who has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2017, was the former chair of the hardline Freedom Caucus and was one of the eight House Republicans to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. His district includes Queen Creek, a suburb of Phoenix. The Associated Press declared Biggs the winner at 5:11 p.m. EST.

