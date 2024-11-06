AP Race Call: Republican David Taylor wins election to U.S. House in Ohio's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican David Taylor won election to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. A small business owner and former prosecutor, Taylor was boosted to victory by an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. He won an open seat serving the 2nd Congressional District after U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup announced last year that he would not seek reelection. Wenstrup had held the seat since 2013. Taylor won the nomination with just over 25% of the vote in a crowded Republican primary, then defeated Democrat Samantha Meadows. She was also a first-time candidate. The Associated Press declared Taylor the winner at 8:24 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.