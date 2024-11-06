AP Race Call: Democrat Doris Matsui wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday. She was elected to succeed her late husband in 2005 after he died in office. Matsui has secured reelection comfortably in every race since. She easily defended her seat in the primary against a Democratic challenger, David Mandel, who ran on a platform of Palestinian human rights and demanding a cease-fire by Israel in Gaza. The 7th District, which includes most of the state capital of Sacramento, has been solidly Democratic since 1958. The Associated Press declared Matsui the winner at 11:27 p.m. EST.

