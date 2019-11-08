The words Trump had to hear: Investigations, Biden, Clinton
Bloomberg opens door to 2020 Democratic run for president
Top US diplomat struggles to shrug off impeachment inquiry
Anonymous book describes volatile, incompetent Trump
Sessions, an Alabama icon, faces uncertain path to Senate
Mulvaney gets his subpoena from House Democrats in probe
Trump campaign launching black outreach effort for 2020
Interior proposes coveted deal to ex-client of agency head
Senior US envoy in Syria highly critical of troop withdrawal
AP Exclusive: Steyer aide offered money for endorsements
