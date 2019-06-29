Trump announces US-China trade truce, talks to resume
The Latest: Trump says Huawei still on blacklist
Trump dismisses Carter's attacks on his legitimacy
Trump says he could meet North Korea's Kim at DMZ
Moderate 2020 Dems test if Biden stumbles provide opening
Female candidates challenge electability question in debates
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
Castro, O'Rourke both hit Texas capital after debate dustup
Congressman: Block evidence of trysts in corruption case
LGBTQ Victory Fund endorses Pete Buttigieg for president
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}