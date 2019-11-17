Testimony ties president closer to pressure on Ukraine
White House: Trump undergoes exam at Walter Reed
The Latest: Ex-aide says Trump persuaded to release money
Biden warns about Trump during campaign event in Vegas
US, S Korea postpone joint exercise criticized by N Korea
Warren pushes back on critics of her health care plan
Democrats hold on to Louisiana governor's seat despite Trump
The Latest: United Farm Workers backs Harris for nomination
Diplomat says he overheard Trump call about ‘investigations'
American held in Turkey as IS suspect returns to US
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}