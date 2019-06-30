Trump becomes 1st sitting US leader to enter North Korea
The Latest: Trump ends eventful trip to Asia, heads home
43-year-old El Salvador migrant dies in US border custody
Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths
Cease-fire in US-China trade war doesn't bridge differences
Trump administration agrees to delay health care rule
Trump dismisses Carter's attacks on his legitimacy
Female candidates challenge electability question in debates
Marches by rival groups lead to clashes; 3 people arrested
Oregon state senator who threatened police faces complaint
