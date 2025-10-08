Arizona's Democratic governor launches her reelection bid in the key swing state

PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs launched her reelection bid Wednesday, outlining a practical rather than confrontational approach to campaigning in a swing state where the politics are delicate and she will need Republican support.

Nationally, Democrats are looking to bounce back from sweeping losses in the 2024 election. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press ahead of the launch, Hobbs shrugged off pessimism in the Democratic ranks and among voters. She said she's focused on putting Arizonans first and politics aside, a message she hopes will resonate with voters across the political spectrum.

She'll need that, particularly in a swing state that endorsed President Donald Trump in 2024 but chose Joe Biden four years earlier.

"I think winning this race in Arizona is going to send a strong message of we know how to win in tough states like Arizona. And it’s not about politics. It’s about delivering on the issues that matter," Hobbs said, pointing to issues including affordable housing and border security.

As the likely Democratic nominee, Hobbs will face developer Karrin Taylor Robson, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs or U.S. Rep. David Schweikert in the November 2026 general election. Taylor Robson and Biggs are both endorsed by Trump.

Path to governor

Hobbs rose to prominence nationally amid Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The former Arizona secretary of state was ushered into the governor's office in 2023 as Democrats made gains in the state's top offices, becoming the first Democrat elected as governor since Janet Napolitano won a second term in 2006.

Hobbs ran a cautious campaign in 2022, keeping largely to scripted and choreographed public appearances. She declined to debate her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, a Trump loyalist who also falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. Hobbs won by less than a percentage point.

Hobbs acknowledged the 2026 race will be tough and said she's not taking any vote for granted.

She criticized Taylor Robson, Biggs and Schweikert for supporting Trump's budget bill that she said raises the federal deficit, slashes meals for kids and jeopardizes health care.

“It's not pretty,” she said. “The impacts of this partisan Washington budget are going to be really painful for Arizonans, having to make really tough choices when I've consistently tried to put families first. And it's going to be really challenging with these cuts."

Border security

Earlier this year, Hobbs launched a law enforcement task force to combat the flow of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, into the U.S. through the state's border with Mexico. It drew praise from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Hobbs pointed to it as an example of how she's worked with the Trump administration on border security. She had called out Biden, saying his administration didn't do enough.

Hobbs stood firm in her conviction that deporting people shouldn't be done indiscriminately and rebuked Trump's widespread immigration crackdowns.

“I would continue to advocate for the president to keep his promise and go after the people that are making us unsafe," she said.

This past legislative session, she vetoed a GOP-favored bill that sought to require local and state officials to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts. She has drawn criticism from members of her own party, who pushed her to reduce spending for border support.

A divided state government

Since she's been in office, Hobbs has remained strategically critical of her Republican foes in the state Legislature. The GOP expanded its majorities in both chambers in last year's election, raising the hurdle for the governor in getting any of her priorities through.

She's consistently called for reining in the state's school voucher program — a nonstarter for legislative Republicans. She said she shares the frustrations of Arizonans who want accountability within the program and more guardrails.

“Arizonans should be frustrated. I am frustrated. I’m going to continue to propose reforms, and I’m going to continue to fight for those reforms,” she said.

This past session, Hobbs' office chose to negotiate on just a handful of issues, including water policy, funding for some of Arizona's most vulnerable residents and renovations to a stadium used by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Not all of that legislation made it over the finish line.

“I think that my record on delivering on the issues that Arizonans care about, whether it’s securing the border, securing our water future, lowering costs, investing in education, creating good paying jobs is what is going to make that four more years possible," she said.

