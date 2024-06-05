Biden and Trump win Democratic, Republican elections in some of 2024's last primary contests

NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won Democratic and Republican primaries in a handful of states Tuesday, among some of the last contests on the 2024 primary calendar.

Trump, appearing on the ballot for the first time since his historic conviction for felony crimes, won primaries in New Mexico, where voters could opt for his rivals who have since dropped out, and New Jersey, where he was unopposed.

Biden won Democratic primaries in New Mexico, South Dakota, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

Republicans in D.C. held a party-run primary in March. South Dakota canceled its GOP presidential primary because Trump was uncontested.

Both men were also on the ballot in primaries in Montana, where they faced no named rivals.

Meanwhile, voters on Tuesday also cast ballots in primary races for federal, state and local offices in those states.

Trump and Biden were both expected to easily prevail in all of Tuesday's contests as the last major candidates still running.

But the results could signal voter concerns about their choices as November’s election barrels closer.

If Trump's margins of victory are closer than expected, it could be a sign that voters have hesitations about nominating a presidential candidate with a felony criminal record.

Trump's domination in the primary has also been shadowed by ongoing support from a minority of GOP voters for former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who dropped out in March. Tuesday's contests will be the first since Haley said two weeks ago that she would vote for Trump in November. They may be an indicator of whether her supporters will follow her.

Biden has faced his own ongoing protest vote in recent contests as Democratic voters unhappy with his handling of Israel's war with Hamas seek to register their disapproval. There are organized campaigns in several states Tuesday to vote for "uncommitted" in the Democratic contests. In New Jersey's primary, "uncommitted" was on the ballot in many counties above the phrase, "Justice For Palestine, Permanent Ceasefire Now!"

After Tuesday, Democrats have two additional caucuses on June 8, for Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, to close out their 2024 primary calendar.

Beyond the presidential contests, one of the most watched primary elections was the Republican Senate race in Montana.

Retired Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy had the backing of Trump and national Republican leaders as he faced two other candidates in the race. The winner will challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in what's expected to be one of the most competitive races that could decide control of the chamber.

Republicans were also picking a nominee for the 2nd Congressional District to replace Rep. Matt Rosendale, who is retiring after he originally sought to run in the Senate contest but dropped out when Trump endorsed Sheehy.

In New Jersey, voters picked nominees to run for the seat held by scandal-plagued Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez, who is on trial in New York on federal corruption charges. Menendez decided not to run in the primary. He filed paperwork Monday to run in the general election as an independent candidate.

Rep. Andy Kim won the Democratic nomination. On the Republican side, businessman Curtis Bashaw won, defeating Trump's pick, Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner.

Herb Conaway defeated four Democrats as they competed in a primary for the state’s 3rd District, which Kim holds and which is expected to stay in Democratic hands in November.

Menendez’s son, first-term Rep. Rob Menendez, overcame a tough primary challenge in New Jersey’s 8th District from Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla.

In New Mexico, where Democrats hold all three of the state’s U.S. House seats, only one primary was being held in the 1st District. Republicans Louie Sanchez and Steve Jones will compete to take on incumbent Melanie Stansbury in a Democratic-leaning district based in Albuquerque.

In D.C., voters were deciding a primary for the city's nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House. In Iowa, which kicked off the presidential contests in January with its first-in-the-nation caucuses, voters will pick nominees in primary elections for local races and U.S. House seats, including one that could play a key role in determining control of the House.

Democrats in the Des Moines-area 3rd Congressional District chose Lanon Baccam as their nominee to take on a first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, who edged out an incumbent Democrat in 2022.

___

This story has been corrected to show Bashaw is a businessman, not a GOP fundraiser.

