Charlie Kirk's friends praise the slain conservative activist's faith at memorial

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — President Donald Trump and prominent members of his "Make America Great Again" movement were paying tribute Sunday to Charlie Kirk, praising the slain political conservative activist as a singular force whose work they must now advance.

The memorial service for Kirk, whom Trump credits with playing a pivotal role in his 2024 election victory, drew tens of thousands of mourners, including Vice President JD Vance, other senior administration officials and young conservatives shaped by the 31-year-old firebrand.

Speakers highlighted Kirk's profound faith and his strong belief that young conservatives need to get married, build families and pass on their values to keep building their movement. Those close to Kirk prayed and the floors shook from the bass of Christian rock bands as the home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals took on the feel of a megachurch service.

“Charlie looked at politics as an on-ramp to Jesus," said the Rev. Rob McCoy, Kirk’s pastor.

Kirk's assassination at a Sept. 10 appearance on a Utah college campus has become a singular moment for the modern-day conservative movement. It also has set off a fierce debate about violence, decency and free speech in an era of deep political division.

The shooting has stirred fear among some Americans that Trump is trying to harness outrage over the killing as justification to suppress the voices of his critics and political opponents.

High security and a full stadium

People began lining up before dawn to secure a spot inside State Farm Stadium west of Phoenix, where Kirk's Turning Point organization is based. Security was tight, similar to the Super Bowl or other high-profile event.

The 63,400-seat stadium quickly filled with people dressed in red, white and blue, as organizers suggested.

“I think that this is going to change things, and I think he made such a difference,” said Crystal Herman, who traveled from Branson, Missouri. “He deserves us to be here.”

Photos of Kirk at work or with his wife, Erika, were on easels throughout the concession areas of the main concourse level. Some people posed for photos next to them.

“We’re going to celebrate the life of a great man today,” Trump told reporters before heading to Arizona.

Comments about Kirk have become a Trump administration target

Trump has blamed the "radical left" for Kirk's death and threatened to go after liberal organizations and donors or others whom he feels are maligning or celebrating Kirk's death.

Dozens of people, from journalists to teachers to late show host Jimmy Kimmel, have faced suspensions or lost their jobs as prominent conservative activists and administration officials target comments about Kirk that they deem offensive or celebratory. The retaliation has in turn ignited a debate over the First Amendment as the Republican administration promises retribution against those who air what are seen as disparaging remarks in the wake of Kirk's death.

Some speakers at the memorial framed Kirk’s as a martyr in a battle against evil and referred often to a vague “they” as the enemy. A few took a confrontational tone.

“Charlie was my brother. Charlie was my commanding officer,” said Jack Posobiec, far right influencer, in his tribute. “And we will never, ever let the left, the media or the Democrats forget the name of Charlie Kirk.”

Kirk was a provocateur who at times made statements that some called racist, misogynistic, anti-immigrant and transphobic. That has drawn backlash from conservatives who view the criticism as cherry-picking a few select moments to insult the legacy of someone they see as an inspirational conservative leader.

A 22-year-old Utah man, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with killing Kirk and faces the death penalty if convicted of the most serious charges. Authorities have not revealed a clear motive in the shooting, but prosecutors say Robinson wrote in a text to his partner following the shooting that he "had enough" of Kirk's hatred.

Kirk's legacy of conservative political influence

Turning Point, the group Kirk founded to mobilize young Christian conservatives, became a multimillion-dollar operation under his leadership with enormous reach.

“Charlie’s having some serious heavenly FOMO right now," Turning Point CEO Tyler Bower said, likening the moment to bringing “the Holy Spirit into a Trump rally."

The crowd was a testament to the massive influence he accumulated in conservative America with his ability to mobilize young people.

His impact on modern-day conservatism went beyond U.S. shores.

Kirk “was very effective because he was convinced of his views and knew how to argue them,” Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said at a political rally Sunday in Rome. “But he never stopped smiling, never stopped respecting his interlocutor and anyone who challenged him.”

Kirk was a MAGA celebrity with a loyal following that turned out to support or argue with him as he traveled the country for the events like the one at Utah Valley University, where he was shot. Kirk grew the organization, in large part, through the force of his personality and debating chops.

Arizona is the adopted home state of Kirk, who grew up outside Chicago and founded Turning Point there before moving the organization to Phoenix. Vance has said Kirk's advocacy was a big reason Trump picked him to serve as vice president.

Scheduled speakers at the service include Trump, Vance, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Donald Trump Jr., right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson and White House aides Stephen Miller and Sergio Gor also are set to speak.

Also speaking will be Kirk’s widow, who has been named Turning Point’s new leader and has pledged that “the movement my husband built will not die.”

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, whose official residence was set ablaze by a suspected arsonist in April while Shapiro was celebrating Passover with his family and friends inside, said in a television interview broadcast Sunday that Americans must now come together to find “our better angels."

“We’ve got to universally condemn political violence no matter where it is,” Shapiro told NBC's “Meet the Press.”

___

Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Tiffany Stanley in Washington, Silvia Stellacci in Rome; Terry Tang, Meg Kinnard and Jesse Bedayn contributed to this report.

